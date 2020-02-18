Home Entertainment Telugu

Going pan-India with Puri Jagannadh's next: Vijay Deverakonda

The 30-year-old actor also confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version of 'Fighter' which will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Published: 18th February 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: "Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's bilingual film, says he is looking forward to play a fighter with stutter in his maiden pan-India project.

Tentatively titled "Fighter", the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. "I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh. It's a project that required me to undergo drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts," Vijay told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor also confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version which will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

ALSO READ| 'World Famous Lover' review: Vijay Deverakonda stars in a love story without a soul

The project marks the first collaboration of Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap". Vijay said "Fighter", with which he will be chasing his dream of country-wide stardom, would be the beginning of a new phase in his career.

"I feel I've slowly started changing and this is the beginning of a new phase in my career. With each of my upcoming releases, I want to surprise my fans. I really want to rule Indian cinema," he said.

Talking about his latest release "World Famous Lover", Vijay confirmed that it'll be his last love story as he's shifting his focus on other genres. "This is one of the hardest films of my career. I'm aware of the comparisons with 'Arjun Reddy' and I didn't mind because this will be the last love story of my career. I've played three different avatars in the film, which was emotionally and physically more exhausting than I'd imagined," he added.

"World Famous Lover", directed by Kranthi Madhav, opened in theatres last week to mixed response. The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Isabelle Leite.

Having charted his own path in a cut-throat industry without any backing, Vijay said he's finally living his dream. "Be it about doing my kind of films and chasing the pan-India dream, or producing a film, or launching a clothing line or buying a home, I am living my dream. I am slowly trying to influence and change a generation, and if you notice, the youngsters love me for what I do," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda interview Arjun Reddy Puri Jagannadh Fighter Fighter movie World Famous Lover
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp