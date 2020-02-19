A comedy of errors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a relaxed weekend, a young homemaker loses her expensive ring as she leaves for a family function.

The husband, as it happens often, suspects the deaf and ‘ailing’ cook who is at loggerheads with him all the time – of stealing and promises to find the ring by the time she returns.

Enter the boss, planning a rendezvous. The absence of wife at home brings in sneaky opportunities for the husband to explore.

As he steps out, two small-time thieves enter for a quick robbery. The boss now pretends to be the cook in front of the intruders, whom he presumes to be a doctor and his compounder, leading to a mashup of events.

Find out what happens next in Sankaramanchi Parthasarathy’s Telugu act ‘Abbey! Em Ledu’ directed by Vinay Varma, on February 20 and 21, at Lamakaan, Road no. 1, Banjara Hills.