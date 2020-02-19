Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun song 'Botta Bomma' from 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is a TikTok blockbuster

On the TikTok platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

On the TikTok platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

On the TikTok platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" became an instant hit on release, and the a song from the film, "Botta Bomma", has become a blockbuster on TikTok.

On the short video-making platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

TikTok users are seen performing the superhit hook step from the number.

In fact, Allu Arjun himself has become a fan of some the fan videos of the song. On February 10, he shared a video of his choice where a fan can be seen dancing on the track. The actor said that it "was the most heart touching one of all" the #ButtaBomma videos.

"This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Videos. I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring," Allu Arjun wrote alongside the video, which continues to trend well after a week.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

According to deccanherald.com, "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo", which hit screens on January 12, 2020, has collected over a whopping Rs 250 crore, and counting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo TikTok Botta Bomma Allu Arjun
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp