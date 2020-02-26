Mahesh Babu to play a student leader in Chiru 152?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu is up for his first collaboration with Chiranjeevi in the latter’s 152nd film tentatively titled 'Acharya'. He will be seen in a powerful cameo of that of a student leader in the social drama directed by Koratala Siva. Initially, Ram Charan, who is producing the film, was supposed to play the part, but things didn’t work out as he was busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

“As it happens sometimes, Koratala changed the script after Mahesh came on board. Instead of a naxalite, the actor will now be seen as a student leader,” informs a source. Mahesh may join the sets in May. “It’s a 30-minute cameo, but then it’s crucial for the story. Mahesh character appears at a crucial juncture in the film and it is his track that changes the course of the narrative.

It’s going to be an enterprising and intense role that will strike a chord with the masses and Mahesh gave his go-ahead without even going through the script,” the source adds. Currently, the film’s shooting is underway in Ramoji Film City and the team is filming pivotal scenes on Chiru and others.