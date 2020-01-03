WATCH | Vijay Deverakonda takes on the mantle of #WorldFamousLover in new teaser

By Online Desk

Vijay Deverakonda has apparently taken on the mantle of being the World Famous Lover as reinforced by his latest work. The teaser of #WorldFamousLover is out and you'll probably see Arjun Reddy glaring at you multiple times in the teaser as Devarakonda essays not just one brooding lover look, but two or more, it's unclear how many lovers he's playing.

Look 1:

Deverakonda is smoking a cigarette while he drives around in a white cotton shirt (that is whenever he's not shirtless) and the wind seems to be doing with his hair what fans would want to do to his beautiful black locks. In this avatar, he is dapper at most times but doesn't shed the Arjun Reddy-face even once.

Look 2:

The long locks stay but the beard is gone. Picking up from the climax of his calling card Arjun Reddy, the teaser shows the actor romancing one of his lady loves in this beardless look.

Look 3:

Deverakonda is a local Telugite, dressed in a sleeveless banyan and lungi whose partner is a saree-clad, traditional-looking Aishwarya Rajesh.

The one common trope throughout the teaser is that he still seems to be struggling to love someone unconditionally, as the man is often seen screaming and flinging stuff around out of anger.

WATCH TEASER HERE:

Produced by K.A. Vallabha, and directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

It's quite intriguing to know why the guy who screams "I did not just spread your legs, Yamini. I loved you, I loved you Yamini," towards the end of the teaser, has four female actors starring opposite him.

Well, guess we'll just have to wait and watch whether the hopeless romantic has finally moved on from Arjun Reddy or is carving a niche for himself in the South Indian film industry as the brooding lover.