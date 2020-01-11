Home Entertainment Telugu

My strength solely lies in unlearning: Mahesh Babu

Ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru’s release, Mahesh Babu opens up on his approach to films and how frequent breaks help him feel enthusiastic.

Published: 11th January 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Mahesh babu, who is awaiting the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 11, is confident of the film becoming the biggest hit in his career. “I am feeling all the good vibes and to sum up the excitement, I will say, Bomma Daddarillipoddi (The film is going to rock),” begins Mahesh.

He is delighted that director Anil Ravipudi has conceived a story that will show him in his element. “I have taken the right decision by signing this film that is blended with commercial elements and patriotism.

I have portrayed a role that plays to my strengths and I think this film will redefine the structure of commercial cinema,” he says adding, “I have reinvented myself in the role of an Army officer and surrendered myself to Anil’s vision. And that’s the reason I have taken a month’s time to prepare for this character and lost six kilos to look the part.” Over the last few days, some sort of confusion prevailed over the release dates of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Mahesh points out that it has got nothing to do with the competition and maintains that he is against the concept of a box office clash. “The idea of two films releasing on the same day creates a frenzy.

When two big films are pitted against each other on the same day, it would affect the collections and causes an incredible screen crunch.

Considering these aspects and the stakes involved, the Producers Guild of Telugu cinema has come forward to clear the confusion and it’s good that both the films have got some space at the box-office,” he avers. Asked why Telugu actors, unlike their counterparts in Bollywood, are not instituting a process to regulate movie releases by drafting strict guidelines based on which they can prevent such situations, Mahesh goes on, “I can’t say anything about it.

Usually, we will have a week’s gap between the two big releases. But during festivals (like Sankranthi) or some other holiday season, we will have two-three releases within the same week. Now that Bhogi and Sankranthi are celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday, our distributors and exhibitors wanted our film to be released on Saturday, January 11.”

Refuting the claims that star actors are showing their dominance and making unreasonable demands by pressurizing the producers to hold as many theatres as possible for their films, Mahesh explains, “I don’t think any hero will ever do that.

Instead, one may ask for a solo release as the stakes wi l l be rea l ly high , naturally.” Ask him how he goes about picking films, the actor shares, “Taking short but frequent breaks from work helps me feel enthusiastic. I always wanted to things differently and my transition from message-oriented/serious films to commercial cinema accentuates this belief. I believe my strength solely lies in unlearning and that’s the reason I take frequent vacations. I have now decided to go on a three-month break before I start working on my new film under the direction of Vamshi Paidipalli,” says Mahesh.

He opened up about meeting KGF director Prashanth Neel. "He pitched a storyline and if everything falls into place, you may see a film in our combination soon," signs off Mahesh, who is awaiting the release of Sarileru...

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Mahesh babu Sarileru Neekevvaru
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp