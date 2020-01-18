INTERVIEW | Nabha Natesh lives life on her terms

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

She paved her way into Telugu cinema with Ravi Babu directorial piglet drama Adhigo. But her second film, Nannu Dochukunduvate proved that she didn’t fancy the formula. Her subsequent film, iSmart Shankar starring Ram has turned out to be a big hit. The stupendous success of the film has dramatically changed the perception around Nabha Natesh. She is reckoned as a new-gen actor, who can breathe life into any character she portrays. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Disco Raja which marks her first collaboration with her favourite actor Ravi Teja. “I admire him a lot. I missed an opportunity to share screen space with him in the past and I am delighted to have worked with him in this film,” gushes Nabha as she speaks about her career choices and more in a candid chit-chat.

Excerpts from the interview

How has life changed after iSmart Shankar?



I am still the same person. My determination and confidence is the same too. I enjoy doing different cinema and never worry about the result. The success of iSmart Shankar was a pleasant surprise and I am feeling that vibe even today. Wherever I go, people are addressing me as Chandini and iSmart girl. I am glad that I am able to convince the audience about my performances. It’s amazing that people have given that kind of love and appreciation.

While Nannu Dochukunduvate presented me in a bubbly avatar of that of a short-film actor, iSmart Shankar has shown what I am capable of as an actor. I am trying to reinvent myself with every film and trying to break the notion that I am only up for glamour roles. Above all, I let my work do the talking for me.



What appealed to you about Disco Raja, despite it having two other female leads?



It’s definitely the story that has excited me to take up this role. Although it has three female leads, everyone has got their space. Also, I watched director Vi Anand’s previous works and was kind of amazed by the way he gives a different spin to his stories. I love his cinema, his story-telling, his characters and the world he creates. Adding to that, the film has Ravi Teja, who has a unique sense of style and persona, in the lead role. It’s quite interesting to see how Anand blended the story to suit the image of Ravi Teja. So I thought I couldn’t have asked for anything better than doing this film with my favourite people around.



Tell us about your role in Disco Raja...I will be seen as Nabha, a bank employee, who is independent, fun-loving, emotional and goal-oriented. I connected to these characteristics quite a bit and felt that this role is close to my real-life persona. My character drives the film emotionally and has many layers to it. I am happy to have played a versatile yet solid role yet again at this stage of my career.



How was it working with Ravi Teja?



It has been an enriching and wholesome experience. I had a great time working with him on and off the screen. He has a positive attitude and is full of energy and enthusiasm. We used to discuss a lot about food and cinema. Right from the regional content to international films and web series, we talked about almost everything. He watches a lot of web-series and suggested me to watch Spanish crime drama series Money Heist. I watched all the seasons and I enjoyed it a lot. That one advice he has given you...

Ravi Teja garu views life differently and always asked me not to worry about anything and just chill.



Was it exciting to venture into the sci-fi thriller genre?



Disco Raja is a multi-genre film and has elements of thrill, sci-fi, comedy and action, besides retro flavour. It was exciting to be a part of this whole set-up. I think Vi Anand deserves all the credit for coming up with an interesting film. I must say working with him was so much fun. As a director, he is instinctive and his perception is completely different from others. We used to talk about random things and end up cracking jokes. He doesn’t command his actors and gives you freedom without any restrictions.



Do you feel nervous about the competition in the industry?



I always believe in my abilities and don’t worry about other things. I always look forward to the challenges ahead and try to give my best.

Any plans to work in a web series?



It depends on my film commitments and also upon whether I have something exciting to do in it.



And your next projects?



I am doing two films. First is a romantic drama titled Solo Brathuke So Better, opposite Sai Tej. I have another untitled film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. I also have two other films in various stages of discussion. Starting from Disco Raja, I will have at least three releases this year.