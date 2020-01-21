Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' on YouTube: Cops register case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged with the Hyderabad cyber crime police against unknown persons for uploading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s new film Sarileru Neekevvaru on YouTube.

A man named Srinivas brought it to the notice of the cyber crime police by posting a link of the film. Police responded to the complaint and asked YouTube to remove the video.

Following this, YouTube removed the film. Similarly, police also received a complaint against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly abusing the MIM party leaders during his elections campaign.