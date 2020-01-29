Home Entertainment Telugu

The sky is the limit for this Hyderabadi actor

Faria Abdullah, who is busy preparing for her upcoming movie ‘Jathiratnalu’, wears many hats. She dabbles in theatre, painting and dancing.

Published: 29th January 2020 01:34 AM

By Shikha Duggal
Express News Service

When asked about her role as an artist in theatre, this Hyderabadi actor says, “I have been doing theatre for about five years now. I started off with a theatre group called Samahaara and then I went on working with Dramanon, Torn Curtains, Nishumbita Group, Kisago Theatre and Film Production. I have also tried my hands in direction, production, and off-camera activities like lighting. I have done workshops with Na Bangaaru Talli actor Ratna Shekhar Reddy, RK Shenoy, Mala Pasha etc."

What does she prefer — theatre or films? “On the stage, you have to be willing to surrender yourself completely. Both the media have their own charm but films let you completely become that character, and I am more inclined towards films now,” she adds. She feels everything is interconnected in her life, be it acting, modelling or dancing.

"One must always visualise the intention behind every pose or expression,” she adds. While talking about her recent web serie Nakshatra, Faria shares, “I met the director of the web series through a fellow theatre artist and I liked the narration. It was my first ever film project and I had to grab it. So I was shooting while my college was going on and struggled a lot with my attendance sometimes. My classmates and professors have always been supportive of my interests and I hope to achieve many more laurels in life," she says.

Dance is more than an art form for Faria. It’s something Microgreens, which made their appearance as garnish in the early 80s, are the latest health trend due to their nutritional value. S she works hard for, puts all her efforts into and would never give up on in life.

"I have been dancing since my childhood. My parents noticed my interest in it and permitted me to attend Shamiak Davar classes and various workshops so that I can excel in it. My parents have been really supportive of me in everything I do. Meher Malik, one of the contestants in India’s Got Talent and a famous belly dancer, has been a big inspiration for me. I have attended workshops with her in Hyderabad and I fell in love with belly dancing," she adds.

Looking back at her fascination towards painting, she tells us, “I experiment a lot with themes. During my college internship period, I did couple of murals for various cafes in Hyderabad. I can also paint energy portraits where I paint according to the person’s vibe.” Finally, she offers a sneak peak into how she grabbed her first film.

“Nag Ashwin sir, the director of Mahanati, had come to my college during a campus festival as a guest speaker. While he was having a look at the studio and I was engaged in a conversation about my web series, he overheard us and asked me about my acting profession. Later on, I got an audition call for an upcoming movie of his and I went ahead.

The narration took place with Anudeep KV, auditions happened and couple of days later, the look test happened with Naveen Polishetty of Chhichore fame. My upcoming project includes a character in Akhil Akkineni’s film and a webseries with Arka Media.” Faria Abdullah aspires to be a versatile actress in future who earns a lot more breaks in various genres and languages across the country.

