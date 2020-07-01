STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rooted in reality: Salony Luthra on OTT film 'Bhanumati Ramakrishna'

It’s an uncharted territory within the ambit of contemporary Telugu cinema, and the concept was one of the reasons why Salony Luthra took it up instantly. 

Published: 01st July 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Salony Luthra

Actress Salony Luthra

By Hemanth Kumar CR
Express News Service

In Srikanth Nagothi’s upcoming film Bhanumati Ramakrishna, the lead characters are in their early 30s and their age becomes one of the biggest obstacles when it comes to finding love and getting married.

It’s an uncharted territory within the ambit of contemporary Telugu cinema, and the concept was one of the reasons why Salony Luthra took it up instantly. 

“I made my debut in Tamil with Sarabham and it was well-received. After that, I did a slew of serious dramas like Kajal, Forbidden, and Turned Out, and I was really hoping to do something light-hearted.

It was then Srikanth narrated me the story of Bhanumati Ramakrishna,” Salony reveals, adding, “The story is narrated from the girl’s perspective. She wants to be modern, but she feels that her name, Bhanumati, is too traditional. But then, she ends up falling in love with a guy named Ramakrishna, who’s the polar opposite of who she is as a person.

It’s almost as if her life comes a full circle”The actor is all praise for director Srikanth and says that she was pleasantly surprised with his point of view. “The way he wrote and visualised the central character was quite refreshing. Bhanumati is flawed, makes her own choices, but at the same time, she learns to be a better person. One of the central themes of the film is about how society gets quite judgemental if men and women don’t marry early. As a result, she gets irritated when people ask her why she isn’t married yet, and all this pressure takes a major toll on her health too.

In fact, Srikanth wanted me to put on weight for the role because Bhanumati goes through a breakup which aggravates her stress levels. I found the whole story quite genuine and I hope it inspires young women to be a better version of themselves,” Salony avers. After Sarabham, Salony reunited once again with her co-star Naveen Chandra, who played Ramakrishna in this film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salony Luthra Bhanumati Ramakrishna
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp