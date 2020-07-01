STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu actor Nithiin to wed fiance Shalini on July 26

The low-key wedding ceremony will be held in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse in the city

Published: 01st July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:53 PM

Telugu actor Nithiin with fiancee Shalini (Photo | Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The stage has been set for actor Nithiin’s wedding with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri.

The marriage, which was supposed to be held on April 16 in Dubai, was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to a source, the elders of both the families have now zeroed on July 26 as the big day for the love birds. 

“The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse.

The wedding festivities will begin soon after Ashada Masam ends,” informs a source. 

When Cinema Express reached out to Nithiin’s sister and producer Nikhitha Reddy for confirmation, she says, “The marriage date is not yet finalised and we will fix it soon.”

Last seen in Bheeshma, Nithiin is currently shooting for his upcoming films Rang De and Check. He also has the Telugu remake of Andhadhun and a film with Chaitanya Krishna in the pipeline. 
 

