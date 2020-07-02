STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya reunite for 'Thank You'

The director has clarified to Cinema Express that actor Samantha Akkineni is not part of the film and he is yet to finalise the female lead

​Vikram had last directed Gang Leader starring Nani, while Chaitanya will next be seen in director Sekhar Kammula’s romantic entertainer Love Story.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Naga Chaitanya and producer Dil Raju have joined hands with director Vikram K Kumar for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You. Chay and Vikram have earlier worked together in the Akkineni multi-starrer Manam, while Dil Raju had launched the 33-year-old actor in Josh. 

Speaking to Cinema Express, Vikram Kumar says, “Yes, I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for my next. We have always wanted to work together and I am delighted to team up with them for a family entertainer with a working title Thank You.

The story revolves around the two lead characters and we will start shooting once normalcy returns (in Hyderabad).” Speculations were rife that actor Samantha Akkineni has been brought on board to play the female lead opposite Chaitanya.

Quashing the buzz, Vikram says, “Sam (Samantha) is not part of the film and some other actor will play the lead heroine. However, we haven’t approached anyone so far and yet to finalise the other cast of the film.”

Also starring Sai Pallavi, the film is in the last leg of production.

Murali Krishna CH  muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress.com  @onlymurali

