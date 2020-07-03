Allu Sirish's 'south Indian bachelor starter pack'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Sirish has shared a glimpse of his south Indian bachelor starter pack on social media.

Sirish, the brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, took to Instagram Stories, where he shared two bachelor pack.

He shared a photograph of ready-to-eat sambhar rice and pongal meals and wrote "South Indian Bachelor Starter Pack".

He then shared an image of his Indian made toiletries and urged everyone to "go vocal for local."

Sirish wrote: "Earlier: Mostly imported. Now: More Indian goods. Go local. Be vocal."

In June, Sirish shared that he made a conscious decision to increasingly use and support Indian brands.

"I have made a conscious decision to use and support more Indian brands. I'm aware (that) in a globalised world it may not be practical to avoid all foreign products, but let's buy local as much as possible," Sirish posted on Instagram along with a photograph of products of local brands he bought.

"By consuming Indian brands we help our own economy. Here are some products I purchased at the supermarket recently. All Indian brands. Many of us use local products but don't like to admit as we think that makes us look less cool. It's time to break that myth. Let's not just buy local but be vocal about it. I urge you all to #GoLocalBeVocal," he added.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film "Gouravam", was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.