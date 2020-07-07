Anna Ben to debut in Tollywood?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Anna Ben is the front runner to reprise her role from her latest Malayalam release, Kappela, which is being remade in Telugu by producer Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. Incidentally, Sithara Entertainments had earlier acquired the remake rights of Malayalam blockbusters like Premam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Without divulging any details about the Telugu remake, Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela took to Facebook to share the news, “Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entert a i n m e n t s (Producers of Allu Arjun’s A l a Va i - kunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success! (sic).”

Directed by Muhammed Musthafa, the intense romantic- thriller revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl, who is in love with an autorickshaw driver. Kappela, which opened in theatres a week before the lockdown, has received rave reviews from critics and celebrities alike and there were speculations that a Tamil remake is also in the offing.