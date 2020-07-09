Vishwak Sen in Kappela remake

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor-writer Vishwak Sen will star in the Telugu remake of hit Malayalam film, Kappela. He has been roped in to reprise Sreenath Bhasi’s character of Roy, a short-tempered unemployed graduate who takes up any task to earn a living. The intense romantic thriller, which released in cinemas a week before the lockdown, charts the story of a happy- go-lucky girl, who falls in love with an autorickshaw driver.

The film, which comes with a social message, opened largely to positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike in Malayalam. The Telugu remake rights of the Muhammed Musthafa directorial have been bought by Naga Vamsy of Sithara Entertainments banner, who is currently producing the Telugu remake of acclaimed Malayalam action thriller drama, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The other cast and crew including the director of the film are yet to be finalised.