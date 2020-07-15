STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will be an action love drama: Director Nagashekar

Nagashekar, who is making his Tollywood debut with the remake of the Kannada film, which will bring together Satya Dev and Tamannaah.

Published: 15th July 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Director Nagashekar, Tamannah and Satyadev

(From left) Director Nagashekar, Tamannah and Satyadev Kancharana

By Express News Service

The Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will star Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah, and also mark the debut of Myna director Nagashekar in Tollywood. The original film, which was the directorial debut of actor Krishna in Kannada, was declared a hit when it had a theatrical release as well as when the romantic drama was released on the OTT platform.

The simple story, and the music by Raghu Dixit, worked well for the film, which had Krishna in the lead role. It also starred Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder and Abhilash, among others. However, Nagashekar, who will be directing Love Mocktail in Telugu, says he has only taken the soul of the content, and has changed the entire screenplay for the new version.

"Love Mocktail will now be an action love drama and will have a different flavour from the original. I am currently in Hyderabad for discussions. I am glad to start my Telugu directorial debut with Love Mocktail," he says. Nagashekar is also co-producing the film under the banner Nagashekar Movies, along with Bhavani Ravi. The project will go on floors from September 15.

It will have Keeravani's son, Kala Bhairava composing the music and well-known DoP Satya Hegde taking charge of cinematography. Before beginning the shooting for Love Mocktail, Nagashekar will take up Srikrishna@gmail.com. The director is teaming up with Krishna for a love drama bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, the shooting of which will begin in mid-August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Love Mocktail Love Mocktail remake Satyadev Kancharana Tamannaah
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp