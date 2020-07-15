Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will be an action love drama: Director Nagashekar

By Express News Service

The Telugu remake of Love Mocktail will star Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah, and also mark the debut of Myna director Nagashekar in Tollywood. The original film, which was the directorial debut of actor Krishna in Kannada, was declared a hit when it had a theatrical release as well as when the romantic drama was released on the OTT platform.

The simple story, and the music by Raghu Dixit, worked well for the film, which had Krishna in the lead role. It also starred Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder and Abhilash, among others. However, Nagashekar, who will be directing Love Mocktail in Telugu, says he has only taken the soul of the content, and has changed the entire screenplay for the new version.

"Love Mocktail will now be an action love drama and will have a different flavour from the original. I am currently in Hyderabad for discussions. I am glad to start my Telugu directorial debut with Love Mocktail," he says. Nagashekar is also co-producing the film under the banner Nagashekar Movies, along with Bhavani Ravi. The project will go on floors from September 15.

It will have Keeravani's son, Kala Bhairava composing the music and well-known DoP Satya Hegde taking charge of cinematography. Before beginning the shooting for Love Mocktail, Nagashekar will take up Srikrishna@gmail.com. The director is teaming up with Krishna for a love drama bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, the shooting of which will begin in mid-August.