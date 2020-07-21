STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meditation helped me understand who I am: Lakshmi Manchu

The daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu has been practicing meditation for a long time.

Published: 21st July 2020 01:12 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu says meditation has helped her understand herself, and accept her anger and disappointments.

Asked what drove her towards meditation, Lakshmi told IANS: "It happened by fluke, though even before meditation, I was really into self-discovery, in terms of 'why am I here? Who am I? Why was I born? What is this life?' I had a lot of questions in my early years, being in elementary, and then, I think I was in my ninth grade when I took my first course of quantum physics or self-discovery. When I was 18, I did my first real meditation course. I got hooked to it because what it teaches you that everything you need is within you."

"I love believing that life is not stuck in this body, and that we have so much of our soul journey, which is continuous. So, doing meditation aligns you with your purpose, even in this life," she added.

"I've been very consistent since the quarantine because now I have no excuse not to meditate," said the actress, who has spent six days in a meditation and past life regression retreat.

Talking about how it has helped her, she said: "It has really helped me understand who I am like, accept all of me, my anger, my upsets, my up and downs, my disappointments and to really be aware of it and to learn that and to come to terms with life, which is always going to keep giving you twists and turns."

