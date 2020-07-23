Shakalaka Shankar is 'Paranna Jeevi'

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Dr Nutan Naidu, on Monday, surprised the movie buffs by announcing that he is turning director with an upcoming film titled 'Paranna Jeevi'. The film’s tagline Reckless Genetic Virus that accompanies the title leads to reports that the feature follows the rise and fall of controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV).

Soon after, the film has been garnering quite a bit of curiosity, especially about who would reprise RGV’s role in it. Putting an end to speculations, the makers, on Wednesday, confirmed that actor Shakalaka Shankar is on board to play the part and also released the film’s first look poster showcasing the comedian-turned-hero posing in signature RGV style while setting up a shot. Bankrolled by CS under 99 Theatre Banner, Paranna Jeevi also features Mahesh Kathi in a crucial role. The satirical comedy is pitted against RGV’s upcoming film, Power Star on July 25.

