Telugu TV actor dies by suicide in Andhra's Guntur

The police have filed a case and the body was shifted to GGH for autopsy.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mounting debt and lack of work allegedly drove a TV actor to end her life at her residence in Guntur on Wednesday.

However, the incident came to light on Thursday. According to police, Maddela Sabeera (42) alias Rekha, who went to Hyderabad to act in TV serials, returned to Guntur and worked as a TV anchor and a dancer.

After getting a divorce from her first husband Ahmad, she married a realtor and the couple lived in Vidyanagar.

She had been living in Guntur for the last two years. The police have filed a case and the body was shifted to GGH for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

