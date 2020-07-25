How should children learn, asks Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu is now featured in a campaign titled Intinti Ramayanam for Byju’s learning platform.

As part of this film, the Tollywood actor will highlight the increasing preference of online learning among students today and encourage parents to adapt to the evolving needs of their children.

The campaign showcases the power of tech-enabled learning through four fun and relatable films. Mahesh will discuss a common household concern – “How should children learn?”

The objective of the ad films is to reiterate the importance of conceptual and online learning to both students and parents during the pandemic.