STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Karabuu song from Pogaru to be out in Telugu on August 6

While the Kannada version has been sung by music director Chandan Shetty, who has also written the lyrics, the Telugu version has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika in a still from Karabuu song

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika in a still from Karabuu song. (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru is back in news, with the Telugu version of Karabuu song to be out on August 6. The production house has confirmed the news about the song, which became a sensation, getting about 92 million views. The commercial entertainer featuring Rashmika as the female lead is going to be a bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu. 

While the Kannada version has been sung by music director Chandan Shetty, who has also written the lyrics, the Telugu version has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar, who has written the lyrics for more than 125 films in Telugu. The Karabuu song in Telugu has been sung by Anurag Singh. He is currently known for his track, Ramuloo Ramulaa, from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. 

Meanwhile, the Pogaru team, led by director Nanda Kishore and producer BK Gangadhar, has completed the post-production work and is left with two songs to complete. The makers are planning to resume shooting from August 15, and preparations are in full swing. Along with Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika, the cast also comprises Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap.

Pogaru has V Harikrishna and Chandan Shetty composing the background score. Vijay Milton is handling the camera. The film will also feature international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder in the climax sequences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karabuu song Karabuu song Telugu Pogaru Dhruva Sarja Rashmika
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp