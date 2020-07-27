Karabuu song from Pogaru to be out in Telugu on August 6

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru is back in news, with the Telugu version of Karabuu song to be out on August 6. The production house has confirmed the news about the song, which became a sensation, getting about 92 million views. The commercial entertainer featuring Rashmika as the female lead is going to be a bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu.

While the Kannada version has been sung by music director Chandan Shetty, who has also written the lyrics, the Telugu version has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar, who has written the lyrics for more than 125 films in Telugu. The Karabuu song in Telugu has been sung by Anurag Singh. He is currently known for his track, Ramuloo Ramulaa, from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Meanwhile, the Pogaru team, led by director Nanda Kishore and producer BK Gangadhar, has completed the post-production work and is left with two songs to complete. The makers are planning to resume shooting from August 15, and preparations are in full swing. Along with Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika, the cast also comprises Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap.

Pogaru has V Harikrishna and Chandan Shetty composing the background score. Vijay Milton is handling the camera. The film will also feature international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder in the climax sequences.