'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19

Rajamouli further said that since their symptoms were moderate, they were advised by doctors to home-quarantine themselves. 

Published: 29th July 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:37 PM

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19, the director confirmed on Wednesday.

The 'Bahubali' director took to Twitter to inform his fans about his health update.

“My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today.”

Rajamouli further said that since their symptoms were moderate, they were advised by doctors to home-quarantine themselves. “We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors,” informed the filmmaker.

Remaining optimistic, he also shared his desire to donate plasma once having recovered from the infection.

“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma,” he said.

Well wishes and prayers soon poured in by his fans after he tweeted his health status.

The tollywood filmmaker has directed the highly acclaimed 'Baahubali' series and other  films like Eega, Magadheera which have been dubbed into Hindi for a pan-India audience.

