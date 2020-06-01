STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Babu reveals his crush for Namrata Shirodkar before marriage

Mahesh Babu's revelation came during a question-answer session he held on social media, where a fan asked him if he has a crush on anyone.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar (Photo | Mahesh Babu Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has revealed how his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, used to be his crush when he was 26, before they eventually got married.

Mahesh's revelation came during a question-answer session he held on social media, where a fan asked him if he has a crush on anyone.

Mahesh replied: "I did at 26! Then I married her Namrata Shirodkar."

Another user asked him what would he like to be remembered as.

"I would like to be remembered as a great actor, an amazing father to my children and a great husband to my wife," he replied.

What keeps him so determined, questioned a fan. "My hunger for perfection," the actor said.

Talking about quarantine life with his family, Mahesh described: " It's been an experience of a lifetime. I've done so many things with them that I wouldn't be able to do, had I be working."

Does his son want to be a hero in films, asked a fan. "He wants to I guess. Only time will tell," the actor said.

Asked if he would do a Bollywood movie ever, Mahesh countered: "What do you think?"

Mahesh shared that he is looking forward to working with "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli.

A user asked him about how life after lockdown would be. "Life will be different post lockdown. Be safe wear a mask and be aware. We all have to accept this new normal. So stay safe u all," he replied.

Fans wanted to know about his upcoming film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", and the actor replied: " 'SVP' is a complete entertainer with a strong message! I am really excited about it," Mahesh replied.

