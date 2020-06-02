‘We are exploring options’: 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya' producer as it heads for digital release

MURALIKRISHNACH By

Express News Service

The lockdown has compelled several filmmakers to reschedule the release dates of their films.

While some wait for the theatres to reopen, a few others are negotiating with some over-the-top (OTT) platforms to bypass the theatrical route for a digital release.

With speculations on the makers of actor Satyadev Kancharana’s upcoming film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya discussing to finalise a deal with Netflix to release their film directly on the OTT platform, Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the comedy-drama has neither confirmed nor denied reports.

“We are exploring different options. The film ( Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya) has completed the censor and was supposed to hit the screens on April 17. But the lockdown has restricted our plans and we are keeping the options open now.

While we are waitingfor the theatres to reopen, if the situation remains the same for a long time, we may explore the digital route.

We will decide whether to go ahead with the theatrical route or release directly on OTTs in a week or two,” says Shobu. A remake of Malayalam hit Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), the film is directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancharapalem fame.