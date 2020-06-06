Priyamani trained under ex Naxalites for Viraata Parvam

Murali Krishna CH By

Actor Priyamani, who is making her comeback to Telugu after four years, went an extra mile to portray the character of Comrade Bharatakka in her upcoming film Viraata Parvam. The National-award winning actor has trained with ex Naxalites to get into the skin of the character.

"Priyamani along with the film's leading lady, Sai Pallavi, trained with ex-top cadre Naxalites to get the body language and know about their emotions while leading the Naxal movement. She practiced how Naxalites would imitate the voices of birds or animals to save themselves from the trap of the cops.

She also understood how they led a spartan life in the forest, coordinate effectively on who would lead the group, tracking the movements of cops, reaction to encounters and their fear of retaliatory strikes. The training went on for 15-20 days and the makers are extremely happy with the way both these stars translated their efforts onscreen," says a source from the production team. Directed by Venu Udugula, Viraata Parvam, also featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead role, revolves around the Naxalite movement in the 1990s.