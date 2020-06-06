STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Priyamani trained under ex Naxalites for Viraata Parvam

The intense period political love story will see her playing the role of Comrade Bharatakka, a Naxalite leader

Published: 06th June 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyamani

Actress Priyamani

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Priyamani, who is making her comeback to Telugu after four years, went an extra mile to portray the character of Comrade Bharatakka in her upcoming film Viraata Parvam. The National-award winning actor has trained with ex Naxalites to get into the skin of the character.

"Priyamani along with the film's leading lady, Sai Pallavi, trained with ex-top cadre Naxalites to get the body language and know about their emotions while leading the Naxal movement. She practiced how Naxalites would imitate the voices of birds or animals to save themselves from the trap of the cops.

She also understood how they led a spartan life in the forest, coordinate effectively on who would lead the group, tracking the movements of cops, reaction to encounters and their fear of retaliatory strikes. The training went on for 15-20 days and the makers are extremely happy with the way both these stars translated their efforts onscreen," says a source from the production team. Directed by Venu Udugula, Viraata Parvam, also featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead role, revolves around the Naxalite movement in the 1990s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyamani Viraata Parvam Priyamani Naxal training
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp