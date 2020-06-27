Saagar Chandra to direct 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake in Telugu

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

We were the first ones to report that producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Malayalam acclaimed hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.



Now, City Express have learnt that the producer has roped in Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame to direct the action thriller.

“Saagar has agreed in principle to direct the film and will sign on the dotted line in a couple of days. While retaining the soul of the original, he has suggested a few changes to suit local sensibilities. He has begun the pre-production work and is waiting for the resumption of film shoots” says a source.



Directed by Sachi and starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around two strangers, who get involved in an intense psychological game.



The Telugu remake featuring Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, will go on floors by the end of 2020.