Home Entertainment Telugu

Pawan Kalyan's 'Pink' remake has no women on first-look poster

Given that the central characters of the story are women and the plot is about women's consent many can't get over the fact that the first-look has totally done away with the female characters.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

​The picture has been widely shared in social media with the hashtag #PSPK26FirstLookFestival.

The first look poster of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The first-look poster of Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film "Vakeel Saab" was released yesterday. While fans, including the superstar's actor nephews Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej, have heaped praises, film lovers seemed to think otherwise.

For the uninformed, "Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted.

Given that the central characters of the story are women and the plot speaks about women's consent, many on social media cannot get over the fact that the first-look poster has totally done away with the female characters and solely features Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

The poster features Pawan Kalyan seated in a relaxed posture, holding a book in hand and wearing sunglasses.

Film lovers were quick to call out the Tollywood film industry for the misrepresentation, and some cinephiles even wondered if the film is set in a 'resort'.

Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.

"Vakeel Saab" will mark Pawan Kalyan's return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Pink remake Vakeel Saab
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp