Anu Emmanuel roped in for Allu Sirish’s next  

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Allu Sirish, who was last seen in ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, has collaborated with director Rakesh Sashi of Vijetha-fame for a romantic entertainer. According to a source close to the development, actor Anu Emmanuel has been brought on board as the female lead of the film.

“Anu liked both, the concept and her character. She is really excited to be a part of the film and has signed on the dotted line. The makers are currently finalising the title and the principal photography will begin mid-April or in the first week of May,” says a source. The film marks Anu’s third collaboration with a mega hero after Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya – Naa Illu India, which featured Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun in the lead roles.

Anu is currently shooting for Santosh Srinivas’s upcoming directorial where she is paired opposite Sonu Sood. Also starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the action entertainer is in the last leg of production and is expected to release late summer.

