Prabhas 20’s title, first look posters to be released on Ugadi

By Express News Service

The makers of Prabhas 20 are planning to release the film’s title and two first look posters of the lead pair — Prabhas and Pooja Hegde — on the occasion of Ugadi on March 25.

"Before heading for Georgia, the team did a photoshoot with Prabhas and Pooja in four different costumes in specially-constructed house and train sets that replicate a bygone era of Europe. Of the four stills, the makers have finalised two posters for the first look. In the first of these, the duo will be seen sitting in a train compartment having a hearty laugh. The second poster will show them in a jovial mood playing the piano together. The makers and Prabhas are delighted with the output and are waiting to share it with everyone on Ugadi," says a source.

The fourth schedule of the film is currently underway in Georgia. A major chase sequence featuring Prabhas was shot there recently. Reportedly titled Radhe Shyam, Prabhas 20 is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

