Pooja Hegde, Hanu Raghavapudi to team up for women-centric movie soon

Produced by Swapna Cinema in association with Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the untitled film will go on floors late summer.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Pooja Hegde.

Actress Pooja Hegde. (Photo | File)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Hanu Raghavapudi’s last release Padi Padi Leche Manasu did not quite create the impact that it was meant to at the box office. However, he is all geared up to start his new movie.

The director, who is known for churning out versatile films like Andhala Rakshasi, Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Lie will be shifting the gears again and this time, he has planned to turn the tables with a women-centric subject.

The film, in all probability, will go on the floors late summer. According to a source, this yet-untitled film is likely to feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

"Hanu has narrated the script to Pooja and she is impressed with both her character and the genre of the film. However, he is yet to get confirmation from the actor," says a source privy to the development. The film will be bankrolled by Swapna Cinema in association with Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

