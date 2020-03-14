Telangana theatres likely to be shut from Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid growing concerns of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the theatres across the Telangana State may see a temporary closure for two weeks, until March 31, to contain the spread of the pandemic. Sources said that the move may come into effect from Monday.

"The release dates of a few films have been postponed, while the fate of other movies looks uncertain. Public safety is the utmost priority. So, keeping in mind the public good, a joint meeting of the producers, exhibitors, and distributors will be held on Saturday to ascertain the situation. We will take a call on whether to cancel the shoots and shut down the theatres based on the current scenario prevailing at various parts of the region. We are expecting a proposal tomorrow," said K Murali Mohan, president of Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce.

While he didn’t rule out the shutdown of theatres in the region, Murali Mohan asserted that they would nevertheless follow the State government’s advisory. "We are taking preventive measures to control the spread of the virus. However, the virus might multiply in crowded places. We have been in constant touch with the government authorities and will follow the advisory. While a possibility of a two-week shutdown can’t be ruled out, we will discuss the pros and cons with respect to the trade if this closure comes into the effect," he adds.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, the multiplex chain PVR cinemas had announced that all their cinema halls in Kerala, New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till March 31.

Governor not to take part in public meetings

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will not be taking part in any public meets wherein huge crowds are likely to gather, with effect from Saturday, on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She has postponed all scheduled programmes