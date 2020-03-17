Actor Nabha forced to shoot amid coronavirus outbreak

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

A day after the Telugu film industry’s collective decision to cancel the film shooting schedules to restrict the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-starrer Alludu Adhurs have turned a deaf ear to the concerns of their leading lady Nabha Natesh and are going ahead with the shoot.

The team has reportedly shot some crucial scenes on Sreenivas and Nabha among others in a house near Shambashabad on Monday.

According to a source, Sreenivas’s father and producer Bellamkonda Suresh has insisted the unit continues the shoot. As a result of it, a hesitant Nabha, who was in Bengaluru, was asked to fly down to Hyderabad despite her expressing concerns over the safety on the sets.

“Nabha was concerned that she has violated the government and industry instructions. However, she remained a picture of patience and does her part like a true professional,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda defends...



When Cinema Express contacted Bellamkonda Suresh about the development, the producer says, “We are shooting combination scenes and we aim to complete it without any delay due to lack of availability of call sheets of those prominent artistes. We brought face masks all the way from Bengaluru and are currently shooting in a house in Shamshabad.”



Directed by Santosh Srinivas Rowthu, Alludu Adhurs is being produced by Subrahmanyam Gorrela.