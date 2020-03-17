STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Alia Bhatt all set for SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, RRR tells a fictional story about two revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. (Photo | Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Alia Bhatt is set to start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period actioner, RRR, in May. The news has been confirmed by the film’s producer DVV Danayya. “Alia Bhatt has allocated her call sheets for our film and will join the sets in May. The film is shaping up well and we have already completed about 75 per cent of the shoot,” says Danayya.

Rumours of a delay in the film’s release started doing the rounds due to suspension of shootings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Vehemently denying these rumours, Danayya states that the unit is not responsible for any of these claims and reiterates that they have already made an official statement regarding the release date of the film and will stick to it. “RRR will be released on January 8 in Telugu and other regional languages. Everything is on track as planned. We have already postponed the film’s release from July 31 to January 8, for unrelated reasons, and there is no way we are backing out from the Sankranthi race,” clarifies the producer.

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, RRR tells a fictional story about two revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film’s new schedule will commence on March 25 in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt SS Rajamouli RRR
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp