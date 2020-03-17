Alia Bhatt all set for SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Alia Bhatt is set to start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period actioner, RRR, in May. The news has been confirmed by the film’s producer DVV Danayya. “Alia Bhatt has allocated her call sheets for our film and will join the sets in May. The film is shaping up well and we have already completed about 75 per cent of the shoot,” says Danayya.

Rumours of a delay in the film’s release started doing the rounds due to suspension of shootings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Vehemently denying these rumours, Danayya states that the unit is not responsible for any of these claims and reiterates that they have already made an official statement regarding the release date of the film and will stick to it. “RRR will be released on January 8 in Telugu and other regional languages. Everything is on track as planned. We have already postponed the film’s release from July 31 to January 8, for unrelated reasons, and there is no way we are backing out from the Sankranthi race,” clarifies the producer.

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, RRR tells a fictional story about two revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film’s new schedule will commence on March 25 in Hyderabad.