Ramya Krishnan is Chief Minister in Sai Dharam Tej’s next

After drawing accolades for her performance as a political leader in Queen, Ramya Krishnan is set for an encore in her next. According to a source, the Baahubali actor has been signed up to play the role of a Chief Minister in her upcoming socio-political drama directed by Deva Katta.

Initially, the makers have approached Vijayashanti for the part, but she politely refused to get on board as she is against the idea of working in a political drama.



Set in the backdrop of Eluru, the film is loosely based on real incidents that happened in 2004 and features Sai Dharam Tej and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles. Produced by J Bhagawan and Pulla Rao, the untitled film was launched recently in the presence of actor Pawan Kalyan.

Sai Dharam Tej turns a doctor

Sai Dharam Tej, who was last seen in Prathi Roju Pandaage, will be seen essaying the role of a doctor in the film.



“He plays an Eluru-based doctor, who works in the same hospital where he completed his Medicine. It’s an intense character where there would be no space for comedy throughout the film. Tej has been preparing vigorously to get into the skin of the character for a while now,” reveals a source.





The film will be shot in the picturesque locales of Hyderabad, Kolleru Lake, and Eluru.

“The principal photography will commence on April 20 in Hyderabad followed by a 27-day schedule in Eluru and Kolleru Lake around May. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by July and the film will release sometime in August,” the source adds.



Tej will also be seen in Solo Brathuke So Better. Directed by Subbu, the film is slated for release on May 1.