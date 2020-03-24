STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rana Daggubati compares doctors to superheroes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Netizens were quick enough to remind the actor that doctors are not the only superheroes in the present scenario.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: At a time when doctors are working relentlessly to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, Telugu star Rana Daggubati has compared them to superheroes.

The actor shared a cartoon on his Instagram which shows a group of superheroes including Batman, Superman, Wonderwoman, Spiderman and others welcoming a doctor saying "Welcome to the club."

Sharing the cartoon, which he received from the Internet, Rana captioned: "More power to them."

More power to them!! Courtesy:Internet

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Netizens were quick enough to remind the actor that doctors are not the only superheroes in the present scenario.

One user commented: "Why only doctors. Don't forget about our Indian Army, police, pilots and all sweepers who are deployed in the duty for mankind safety."

Another user added to the list: "Delivery boys, kiraana shop owners, chemists."

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced it has set up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital with a 100-bed capacity in a short span of just two weeks.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up the COVID-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

