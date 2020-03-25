STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'

Rajamouli said they were going ahead with the long overdue promotional activity to uplift people's spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

RRR; Rajamouli;

A still from 'RRR' movie motion moster.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus is titled "Rise Roar Revolt", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming Telugu film features top stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead.

The title logo and motion picture of "RRR", a "fictional tale" based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, was also released on social media.

"When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you'll have! Here's the #RRRMotionPoster," the tweet on the film's official account read.

Rajamouli on Tuesday said they were going ahead with the long overdue promotional activity to uplift people's spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering.

"It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits," the director had tweeted.

"RRR" also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones in important roles.

The film, slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RRR title RRR motion poster SS Rajamouli Ram Charan NTR junior Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt RRR movie RRR title logo
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp