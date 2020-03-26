STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rajamouli’s next titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram

The motion poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the embodiment of fire and water, respectively.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

RRR; Rajamouli;

A still from 'RRR' movie motion moster.

By Express News Service

The most-awaited motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was launched today. It has also been unveiled that the title RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in the Telugu and Malayalam versions, Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, and Ratham Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

The motion poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the embodiment of fire and water, respectively. They are seen running towards each other to join hands to revolt against the British Empire which ruled as back in 1920.

The film is a fictional take on the real-life history of the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR, which marks the South Indian debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, also stars international actors like Rey Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. The film has music by MM Keeravani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SS Rajamouli Roudram Ranam Rudhiram RRR
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp