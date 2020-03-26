Rajamouli’s next titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram

By Express News Service

The most-awaited motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was launched today. It has also been unveiled that the title RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in the Telugu and Malayalam versions, Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, and Ratham Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

The motion poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the embodiment of fire and water, respectively. They are seen running towards each other to join hands to revolt against the British Empire which ruled as back in 1920.

The film is a fictional take on the real-life history of the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR, which marks the South Indian debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, also stars international actors like Rey Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. The film has music by MM Keeravani.