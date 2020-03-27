STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun contributes Rs 1.25 crore for COVID-19 aid

Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra and Kerala.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:46 PM

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared with IANS on Friday.

"The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society," he says in the video.

Drawing inspiration from them, he would also like to do his bit.

"With all humility, I would like to announce Rs 1.25 crore to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala," he says.

He also appealed to the public to maintain hygiene and practice isolation.

This comes a day after his uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan and Allu's cousin Ram Charan announced donations to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are other Telugu superstars who have contributed for the cause.

