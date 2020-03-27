STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prabhas gives Rs 4 crore for fight against coronavirus pandemic

Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 27th March 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 04:09 PM

Tollywood actor Prabhas

By IANS

HYDERABAD:  "Baahubali" actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor on Thursday donated Rs 4 crore for the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prabhas recently returned from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20", with Pooja Hegde. Both actors went into self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the nobel gesture giving Rs 2 crore for the cause. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause.

