Rana Daggubati confirms relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Wedding bells soon?

While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon!

Published: 12th May 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official. The "Baahubali" actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo with his ladylove Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Actress Samantha Akkineni commented: "Dead... died"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared "congratulations". Sushanth A commented: "Wow! Congratulations brother!"

Kriti Kharbanda commented: "So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations."

Miheeka Bajaj is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai.

While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon!

