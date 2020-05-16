STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Dream come true for Komalee Prasad to portray her real-life character in film

The dentist-turned-actor is excited to play her real-life character in the upcoming youthful
entertainer Rowdy Boyz

Published: 16th May 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Komalee Prasad

Komalee Prasad

By MURALIKRISHNA C H
Express News Service

'Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati' fame Komalee Prasad has made her digital debut with Zee5’s new web series Loser, written and directed by Abhilash Reddy. An anthology of three stories, the sports drama is set in three different timelines.

“I play Asha, a typist, who wants her husband and a cricket player to represent the Indian cricket team. The story is set in the 1980s and we have shot these portions in black and white,” says Komalee. The starlet is happy to have given heart and soul to the series.

“Loser is close to my heart and playing Asha has helped me learn the art of subtlety I am extremely happy to have played this role so early in my career as characters like these are hard to come by,” she explains. Up next, Komalee will be seen as one of the female leads in Rowdy Boyz produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The youthful entertainer presents her as a medical student. “I am a dentist by profession and I always wanted to play a medical student or a doctor in one of my films. It was actually a dream come true to portray my real-life character in a film produced by a prestigious banner,” reveals Komalee. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, it also features Vikram Sahidev, ‘Hushaaru’ Tej and Anupama Parameswaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Komalee Prasad Loser Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp