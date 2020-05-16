Dream come true for Komalee Prasad to portray her real-life character in film

MURALIKRISHNA C H By

Express News Service

'Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati' fame Komalee Prasad has made her digital debut with Zee5’s new web series Loser, written and directed by Abhilash Reddy. An anthology of three stories, the sports drama is set in three different timelines.

“I play Asha, a typist, who wants her husband and a cricket player to represent the Indian cricket team. The story is set in the 1980s and we have shot these portions in black and white,” says Komalee. The starlet is happy to have given heart and soul to the series.

“Loser is close to my heart and playing Asha has helped me learn the art of subtlety I am extremely happy to have played this role so early in my career as characters like these are hard to come by,” she explains. Up next, Komalee will be seen as one of the female leads in Rowdy Boyz produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The youthful entertainer presents her as a medical student. “I am a dentist by profession and I always wanted to play a medical student or a doctor in one of my films. It was actually a dream come true to portray my real-life character in a film produced by a prestigious banner,” reveals Komalee. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, it also features Vikram Sahidev, ‘Hushaaru’ Tej and Anupama Parameswaran.