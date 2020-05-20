Raja Singh complains against Uncensored Season 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday complained to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police against XXX Uncensored Season 2 online adult web series in which an Indian Army officer’s wife was shown having an illegal affair with a guy.

The episode shows the woman character forcing the man to wear the Indian Army uniform, which has the national emblem on its flaps, and then tearing it. In his complaint, Raja Singh requested the CP to take legal action against the director of the webseries for insulting the Indian Army, its uniform and the Indian emblem.