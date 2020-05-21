It’s not an engagement, says Rana Daggubati father Suresh Babu

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

There were speculations in a section of media that actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on Wednesday. However, Rana’s father and ace producer Suresh Babu Daggubati dismissed the reports and stated that both the families have convened a formal meeting to finalise the auspicious date for Rana and Miheeka’s engagement and marriage.

“It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward,” says Suresh Babu.

Rana recently announced that he is in a relationship with Miheeka on Twitter and ever since movie buffs are curious about the engagement and impending wedding. On the work front, Rana is awaiting the release of Aranya and he will also be seen in director Venu Udugula’s socio-political love story Virata Parvam.

