STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

It's official! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have Roka ceremony

The actor took to social media on Thursday to share moments from the private function with his fans and followers.

Published: 21st May 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo| Twitter)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD:  After recently confirming his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has now made it official with a roka ceremony.

The actor took to social media on Thursday to share moments from the private function with his fans and followers.

"And it's official," the "Baahubali" star wrote on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of the couple.

For the daytime ceremony, the couple opted for a colourful, floral decor and fairy lights.

In the photographs, Rana is seen beaming with joy in a white shirt with a matching white dhoti. Miheeka looks stunning in an orange-gold sari with yellow and pink border, teamed with a heavily-embellished blouse and chunky ethnic jewellery. She left her hair open and wore subtle make-up.

Miheeka, who is founder of Mumbai-based Dew Drop Design Studio, also took to Instagram to share her "beginning of forever" moment. She also put a photograph on Instagram Story, writing: "Officially mine!"

While many speculated that the couple got engaged, Rana posted a screenshot of a chat on Instagram Story to share that it was a roka ceremony.

Early congratulatory messages were posted by actors Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Sonal Chauhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Lakshmi Manchu.

Earlier this month, Rana had made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo with his Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj." He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Miheeka Bajaj Baahubali
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp