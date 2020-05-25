Vijay Deverakonda is a 'hot mess' in new photo

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has shared a new photograph amid lockdown and called his appearance in the photo a "mess".

In the picture, Vijay, who is wearing a white, yellow and black vest, is seen flaunting his long hair and a rugged beard.

"Mess", he captioned the image, which has got over a million likes.

A fan instantly corrected his caption and wrote in the comment section: "correction: a "hOT" mess."

"Yes, hot mess," agreed another.

Another wrote: "I still love you."

One fan said: "Oh stop it."

Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter".

He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.