STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda is a 'hot mess' in new photo

In the picture, Vijay Deverakonda, who is wearing a white, yellow and black vest, is seen flaunting his long hair and a rugged beard.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has shared a new photograph amid lockdown and called his appearance in the photo a "mess".

In the picture, Vijay, who is wearing a white, yellow and black vest, is seen flaunting his long hair and a rugged beard.

Mess.

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

"Mess", he captioned the image, which has got over a million likes.

A fan instantly corrected his caption and wrote in the comment section: "correction: a "hOT" mess."

"Yes, hot mess," agreed another.

Another wrote: "I still love you."

One fan said: "Oh stop it."

Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter".

He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp