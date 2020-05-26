WATCH | Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his film 'Coronavirus'; shot during lockdown

By Online Desk

It was only a matter of a few days that someone made a film on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So here it is! Director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday evening released a four-minute trailer of his upcoming film titled 'Coronavirus'.



The film based on the current nationwide lockdown across India to curb the coronavirus spread was shot entirely during the lockdown, keeping social distancing in mind. Varma shared the picture of the film shooting on Twitter.

Calling it the 'world's first film based on coronavirus,' the trailer got over 1 lakh view in just an hour of its release.

Family distancing in a pic from CORONAVIRUS ...Film is shot on the LOCKDOWN during the LOCKDOWN #CORONAVIRUSFILM #CMcreations @shreyaset pic.twitter.com/h6N7bKWeZT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

'Coronavirus' is a Ram Gopal Varma film of Agasthya Manju direction, music composed by DSR and produced by CM creations.



With thriller music in the background, it seems like the movie will show the 'horrors' the virus has been causing.



Ram Gopal Verma, in a tweet, said that he 'wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it is god or corona.'



Though a release date was not mentioned in the trailer, the Telugu film will showcase the life of a family during COVID-19 lockdown.



