STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood directors, producers prepare for post lockdown era

Telugu film creators contemplated different scenarios for life after the pandemic outbreak

Published: 27th May 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli at the launch of the second part of his magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Arun Jetlie | EPS)

Director SS Rajamouli (Arun Jetlie | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The Telugu film directors and producers on Tuesday have met with each other to discuss the set of guidelines to be followed for the film shootings post lockdown. In a closed-door meeting held at Annapurna Seven acres, the Tollywood creators have recommended on-set safety measures to prevent the modes of transmission of the Covid-19. 

“Safety is paramount and the use of face masks, gloves, sanitisers and avoiding physical contact should be made mandatory on the locations and other workplaces with respect to film production. The cast and crew members should undergo temperature checks upon arrival at the location before starting shooting and post-production activities. Proper space must be made available for the crew to eat so that any kind of containment of the virus doesn’t transmit locally,” says an industry insider on condition of anonymity. 

Also, the filmmakers have contemplated different scenarios for life after lockdown. “Several aspects like shooting indoors with a limited crew, installing CCTV cameras, having a doctor on locations, covering the set equipment with thick plastic, using disposable cutlery, tableware and disinfecting costumes and wigs, etc came in the discussion. The industry representatives will soon meet the Chief Ministers of the Telugu States with these guidelines for their approvals,” the insider added.

The directors and producers present at the meeting were SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Boyapati Srinu, Anil Ravipudi, Dil Raju, Damodar Prasad and Anil Sunkara among others.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tollywood  SS Rajamouli Trivikram Srinivas post coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp