Tollywood directors, producers prepare for post lockdown era

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The Telugu film directors and producers on Tuesday have met with each other to discuss the set of guidelines to be followed for the film shootings post lockdown. In a closed-door meeting held at Annapurna Seven acres, the Tollywood creators have recommended on-set safety measures to prevent the modes of transmission of the Covid-19.

“Safety is paramount and the use of face masks, gloves, sanitisers and avoiding physical contact should be made mandatory on the locations and other workplaces with respect to film production. The cast and crew members should undergo temperature checks upon arrival at the location before starting shooting and post-production activities. Proper space must be made available for the crew to eat so that any kind of containment of the virus doesn’t transmit locally,” says an industry insider on condition of anonymity.

Also, the filmmakers have contemplated different scenarios for life after lockdown. “Several aspects like shooting indoors with a limited crew, installing CCTV cameras, having a doctor on locations, covering the set equipment with thick plastic, using disposable cutlery, tableware and disinfecting costumes and wigs, etc came in the discussion. The industry representatives will soon meet the Chief Ministers of the Telugu States with these guidelines for their approvals,” the insider added.

The directors and producers present at the meeting were SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Boyapati Srinu, Anil Ravipudi, Dil Raju, Damodar Prasad and Anil Sunkara among others.

