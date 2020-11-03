STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

‘People have been calling me Samantha of digital platforms’: Former Miss Hyderabad Nandini Rai

The former Miss Hyderabad has been associated with six projects and what’s more exciting is that she has completed more than half-of-them amid pandemic.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Nandini Rai

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The Covid-19 induced hiatus has been hard for a lot of actors, but nothing seems to have changed for Nandini Rai as she has her hands full for this year.

The former Miss Hyderabad has been associated with six projects and what’s more exciting is that she has completed more than half-of-them amid pandemic.

The first among them is Shootout at Alair, a series directed by Anand Ranga and produced by Sushmita Konidela.

“I am paired opposite Baahubali-fame Teja Kakumanu, as the female lead. It’s an eight-episode web series that unfolds in the backdrop of terrorism. I will be seen as a lower-middle-class Hyderabadi Muslim girl named Nafisa. I tried to look natural and didn’t wear make-up at all. The character requires me to speak Dakhani and it made for an interesting opportunity,” reveals Nandini.

She is also doing a web-film called In the Name of God (working title). Directed by Vidyasagar, the project is being bankrolled jointly by Suresh Krissna and Aha.

“I’m playing a bubbly village belle named Meera. She hails from Amalapuram and aspires to become an actor in the film industry. The character speaks with an East Godavari dialect and it’s fun to portray it,” says the Maaya actor, adding, “We have completed a schedule in Rajahmundry and the film also features Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi and Vikas.”

Nandini is also looking forward to the release of director Teja’s web-series Ssh..stories, which is being backed by Netflix. “I’m playing a queen in this web-series that dates back to 100 years. It’s completely contrasting to what I have done in Shootout...and In the Name...I wore regal costumes and submerged myself into the character. The shooting has been wrapped up recently in Zaheerabad,” she adds.

Also on the cards for her is Aadhya, a pan-Indian film starring Renu Desai. “It’s a women-centric film that takes a hard look at the atrocities against women. Renu garu plays the central character, while I and Kabali-fame Dhansika will be seen in crucial roles. It’s a special film for me as I have been fortunate to work with Renu garu, who has achieved a lot in her life. We have begun the shoot recently in Hyderabad,” confides Nandini, who is also working for Amazon Prime’s web series called Something Fishy.

And last but not least, she has also signed on Satish Vegesna’s maiden web series for a digital platform. “It’s a multi-genre web series that boasts of a huge star cast. I will be seen as one of the seven-eight female leads. The principal photography will commence in January,” shares Nandini.

Speaking about how safety precautions have been implemented on the sets, the Hyderabadi-girl explains, “Working in pandemic times is challenging and the whole experience is different. A set usually has 20-30 members, who come from different places. So going through temperature checks before entering the set, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and sanitising the premises or caravans every hour has become a new normal these days. I appreciate our production houses for ensuring all the guidelines are followed and safety precautions were kept in place,” says Nandini.

The model-turned-actor is happy that her hard work is paid off and believes that going step-by-step is the key. “It’s a dream come true to get to play diverse roles in these many projects backed by big teams. 2020 has turned out to be one of the luckiest years for me. People have been calling me Samantha (Akkineni) of digital platforms. Being a Samantha fan, I’m feeling overwhelmed for being compared to her,” signs off Nandini.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandini Rai Miss Hyderabad
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp