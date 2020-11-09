STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

The 65-year-old actor said that he took a COVID-19 test before resuming his shoot for his upcoming film 'Acharya', as part of the safety protocol set.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao and actor- politician Chiranjeevi had met last week where both the star and the CM are seen without masks

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao and actor- politician Chiranjeevi had met last week where both the star and the CM are seen without masks (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor-politician Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about the same. He had undergone the test as part of a routine procedure before the shooting of his latest film "Aacharya"

"Took a test for Covid before resuming 'Aacharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately I tested positive," said the note put up by the actor.

He further informed that he was asymptomatic and isolating himself at home.

The actor has further urged all those who came in contact with him in the last 5 days to undergo a covid test. It must be recalled that the actor had met the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao last week to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore for the Hyderabad flood relief fund.

The Telangana CMO Twitter account had tweeted the same on 7th November, two days after which news of this has arrived. In the photograph shared by CMO, both the star and the CM are seen without masks.

Several cine actors from Tollywood have been impacted with COVID-19 in the last few months and have recovered. It includes the likes of Tamannah Bhatia, Dr. Rajashekhar etc who had to take medical help for their condition. 

Telangana presently has been witnessing around 1400- 1600 cases a day since the end of the festive season leading to a marginal spike in cases. Hyderabad alone has had 1977 cases in the last 7 days with 250 reported from Sunday.

