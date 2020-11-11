STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Lakshmi Manchu reveals how she put 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli in a fix

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu has opened up about the time she put blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli in a fix.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and television presenter Lakshmi Manchu has opened up about the time she put blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli in a fix.

Lakshmi is gearing up for her upcoming digital chat show, "Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu", and "Baahubali" maker Rajamouli is a guest on one of the episodes.

"There is an episode where Rajamouli Gaaru was my guest. Just for fun, I told Rajamouli sir to make a one minute pitch for a film, and then I said 'sir, your time starts now!' He started laughing and said, 'I am not a spontaneous person at all. I think you put me in a fix!' I had a moment when an iconic filmmaker like him says that! No wonder he needs five years and two films to deliver the magic of 'Baahubali'," laughed Laxmi, while speaking to IANS.

Lakshmi's guests also include fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil,

The show also features actress Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis aces Sania Mirza and Prakash Amritraj, and pastry chefs Pooja Dhingra and Anna Poliviou among others.

"Bibhu told me he would give me discount, and I was like, 'wow! that's fancy!' But the revelation was their opinion on fashion. I always believed that wearing jeans at a fashion event is not right but both the celebrated designers said it is totally cool to wear jeans at a fashion event. They said it is all about how we treat the pair of jeans," she said.

The chat show was shot during lockdown, and the phase gave her a better understanding of how the global pandemic is changing lives.

"In last few months during lockdown we have seen a huge amount of toxicity on social media because staying at home, we spent a lot of time online. But trolls and mean comments are coming from no one but those who are frustrated. They are 'keyboard warriors' and we should ignore them because we also have seen the positive impact of right use of social media," said Lakshmi, whose show airs from November 15 on South Bay Youtube channel, an initiative by the Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmi Manchu SS Rajamouli Baahubali
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp